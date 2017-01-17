Surprise adds spring girls volleyball league, clinics

Virginia Mungovan

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Registration is now open for a variety of City of Surprise youth sports programs, including volleyball, softball, tee-ball and baseball.

Registration is open through Jan. 28.

The final registration day, Jan. 28, is a special Saturday registration, which will be held from 8 -11 a.m. at the Community and Recreation Services office, located at 15960 N. Bullard Ave.

Normal office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration can also be completed online at www.surpriseaz.gov/recreation.

The following sports are open for registration:

• Babe Ruth Girls Softball League (Girls, 7-16 years old) – Teaches the game of softball in the spirit of sportsmanship, fun and wholesome competition. An emphasis is placed on the development of skills and the value of teamwork.

12U, 14U and 16U participants will go through a skills evaluation to be drafted to a team. The skills evaluation will be held Saturday, March 4. Age is determined on or before Dec. 31, 2017.

• Cal Ripken Youth Tee-ball (Boys and Girls, 4-6 years old) – The road to the “Big Leagues” starts here! The Cal Ripken tee-ball program will offer separate 4-5 year old and 5-6 year old divisions. Participants will have the opportunity to learn the basic fundamentals and skills associated with the game of baseball in an atmosphere where participation and fun are top priority. Age is determined on or before April 30, 2017.

• Cal Ripken Baseball League (Boys and Girls, 7-12 years old) – This league will concentrate highly on instruction and will emphasize the development of fundamental skills over wins and losses. Participants registered in the Major (10-12) American League 46/60 or National League 50/70 division will go through a skills evaluation and will be drafted to a team. The skills evaluation will be held Saturday, March 4. Age is determined on or before April 30, 2017.

• Spring Girls Volleyball League (Ages 7-15) New – Teaches the game of volleyball in the spirit of sportsmanship, fun and wholesome competition. An emphasis is placed on the development of skills and the value of teamwork. Age is determined on or before April 30, 2017.

• Girls Competitive Volleyball League (15u and 17u Divisions) New – While emphasis will remain on basic fundamentals, sportsmanship and cooperative participation, this program differs from recreational sports in that there are no mandatory playing time rules. The competitive sports league will follow modified NFHS rules and is intended for experienced players only. Participants will go through a skills evaluation and will be drafted onto a team. Special requests will not be honored in competitive programs. Any player that is not selected in the draft is guaranteed a spot in the recreational volleyball league. All teams will compete in an end of season, single elimination tournament. Age is determined on or before April 30, 2017.

• Baseball and Softball Spring Break Clinic (Boys & Girls 7-15 years old) New – This skill specific 3-day clinic will focus on pitching and catching in the morning and hitting and base running in the afternoon. Participants may register for each clinic individually or can take advantage of the combo package and sign up for both clinics. Age is determined on or before March 31, 2017.

The City of Surprise welcomes the public to volunteer for the upcoming Spring Youth Sports season. The Community and Recreation Services Department is dedicated to providing volunteers the information and confidence they need to have a fun and successful season. If interested, complete a volunteer application at the Community and Recreation Services Office.

For registration or program fee information, contact the Sports Division at 623-222-2000 or visit www.surpriseaz.gov/recreation.

Virginia Mungovan is a public information officer for the City of Surprise