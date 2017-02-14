Glendale actor enthralls audiences in Black Theatre Troupe’s “Broke-ology”

Black Theatre Troupe’s February show, “Broke-ology” features a Glendale resident and actor, Christopher Dozier. Mr. Dozier moved to Glendale from Kansas City where he trained with the Kansas City Boys Choir, the Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey Dance Company, as well as portraying numerous roles in live theater.

Since coming to Glendale, Mr. Dozier has performed with Black Theatre Troupe in its 2015 production of “Black Nativity”, the staged reading of Childsplay’s “Ever in the Glades”, and “It’s A Wonderful Life” with Scottsdale’s Front Row Theatre. A singer and dancer, he is also active at the Pilgrim’s Rest Church in downtown Phoenix.

For February’s production, Black Theatre Troupe takes a look at the struggle to break the trappings of poverty in “Broke-ology,” the play from Nathan Louis Jackson. The story is a comic/drama surrounding the King family, who have weathered life’s hardships, surviving with their love for each other intact.

Black Theatre Troupe’s production of “Broke-ology” will be directed by Anthony Runfola and features Mr. Dozier as Malcolm, Rapheal Hamilton as Ennis, Melvina Jones as Sonia, and Mike Traylor as William. The play continues through Feb. 16 at Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington. Tickets are $36. Visit www.blacktheatretroupe.org.